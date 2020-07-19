All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5224 83rd Avenue North

5224 83rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5224 83rd Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Central Brooklyn

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to February 15th and receive April Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. March 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Brooklyn Park, MN. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2,021 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, 2 car garage, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5224 83rd Avenue North have any available units?
5224 83rd Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 5224 83rd Avenue North have?
Some of 5224 83rd Avenue North's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5224 83rd Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
5224 83rd Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5224 83rd Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 5224 83rd Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 5224 83rd Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 5224 83rd Avenue North offers parking.
Does 5224 83rd Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5224 83rd Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5224 83rd Avenue North have a pool?
No, 5224 83rd Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 5224 83rd Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 5224 83rd Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 5224 83rd Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 5224 83rd Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5224 83rd Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 5224 83rd Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
