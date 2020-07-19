All apartments in Brooklyn Park
4273 93rd Ave N
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:47 PM

4273 93rd Ave N

4273 93rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4273 93rd Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Edinburgh

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Br/3Ba TH w Attached 3CG off Hwy 610 Available Now! - Available only on a month-to-month lease with a 30 day cancellation notice. Home is currently listed for sale and tenant must be willing to keep it in show condition.

Another great rental from CitiesRentals.com

Conveniently located off of Hwy 610 & Noble Pkwy near Edinburgh Gold Course, Target Corporate, and walking/biking trails.
This beautiful four bedroom town home has high vaulted ceilings in the kitchen & living room with an open layout. The kitchen features granite counters, wood cabinets, and hardwood floors. The master is spacious with a private master bathroom and walk-in closet. The lower level has two bedrooms and a large family room and den for entertainment. There is an attached 3 car garage and a washer/dryer included. Garbage & lawn care/snow removal included. Tenant pays all other utilities. Pets considered.

To schedule a showing call/txt: 651-724-5594 or email micah@citiesrentals.com

(RLNE4430399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4273 93rd Ave N have any available units?
4273 93rd Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 4273 93rd Ave N have?
Some of 4273 93rd Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4273 93rd Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4273 93rd Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4273 93rd Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4273 93rd Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 4273 93rd Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 4273 93rd Ave N offers parking.
Does 4273 93rd Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4273 93rd Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4273 93rd Ave N have a pool?
No, 4273 93rd Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4273 93rd Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4273 93rd Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4273 93rd Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4273 93rd Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4273 93rd Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4273 93rd Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
