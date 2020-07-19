4273 93rd Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 Br/3Ba TH w Attached 3CG off Hwy 610 Available Now! - Available only on a month-to-month lease with a 30 day cancellation notice. Home is currently listed for sale and tenant must be willing to keep it in show condition.



Conveniently located off of Hwy 610 & Noble Pkwy near Edinburgh Gold Course, Target Corporate, and walking/biking trails.

This beautiful four bedroom town home has high vaulted ceilings in the kitchen & living room with an open layout. The kitchen features granite counters, wood cabinets, and hardwood floors. The master is spacious with a private master bathroom and walk-in closet. The lower level has two bedrooms and a large family room and den for entertainment. There is an attached 3 car garage and a washer/dryer included. Garbage & lawn care/snow removal included. Tenant pays all other utilities. Pets considered.



To schedule a showing call/txt: 651-724-5594 or email micah@citiesrentals.com



