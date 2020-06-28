All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Last updated September 15 2019 at 10:54 AM

3910 Brookdale Circle N

3910 Brookdale Circle North · No Longer Available
Location

3910 Brookdale Circle North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Brookdale Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Priced to sell this place will not last long! Beautifully updated move-in ready town home conveniently located for a short commute downtown. New flooring, updated kitchen and many more improvements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3910 Brookdale Circle N have any available units?
3910 Brookdale Circle N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 3910 Brookdale Circle N have?
Some of 3910 Brookdale Circle N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3910 Brookdale Circle N currently offering any rent specials?
3910 Brookdale Circle N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3910 Brookdale Circle N pet-friendly?
No, 3910 Brookdale Circle N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 3910 Brookdale Circle N offer parking?
Yes, 3910 Brookdale Circle N offers parking.
Does 3910 Brookdale Circle N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3910 Brookdale Circle N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3910 Brookdale Circle N have a pool?
No, 3910 Brookdale Circle N does not have a pool.
Does 3910 Brookdale Circle N have accessible units?
No, 3910 Brookdale Circle N does not have accessible units.
Does 3910 Brookdale Circle N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3910 Brookdale Circle N has units with dishwashers.
Does 3910 Brookdale Circle N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3910 Brookdale Circle N does not have units with air conditioning.
