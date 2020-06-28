Rent Calculator
Home
/
Brooklyn Park, MN
/
3910 Brookdale Circle N
Last updated September 15 2019 at 10:54 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3910 Brookdale Circle N
3910 Brookdale Circle North
·
No Longer Available
Location
3910 Brookdale Circle North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Brookdale Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Priced to sell this place will not last long! Beautifully updated move-in ready town home conveniently located for a short commute downtown. New flooring, updated kitchen and many more improvements.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3910 Brookdale Circle N have any available units?
3910 Brookdale Circle N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brooklyn Park, MN
.
What amenities does 3910 Brookdale Circle N have?
Some of 3910 Brookdale Circle N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3910 Brookdale Circle N currently offering any rent specials?
3910 Brookdale Circle N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3910 Brookdale Circle N pet-friendly?
No, 3910 Brookdale Circle N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park
.
Does 3910 Brookdale Circle N offer parking?
Yes, 3910 Brookdale Circle N offers parking.
Does 3910 Brookdale Circle N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3910 Brookdale Circle N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3910 Brookdale Circle N have a pool?
No, 3910 Brookdale Circle N does not have a pool.
Does 3910 Brookdale Circle N have accessible units?
No, 3910 Brookdale Circle N does not have accessible units.
Does 3910 Brookdale Circle N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3910 Brookdale Circle N has units with dishwashers.
Does 3910 Brookdale Circle N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3910 Brookdale Circle N does not have units with air conditioning.
Nearby Neighborhoods
Central Brooklyn
