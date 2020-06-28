All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Find more places like 2748 Brookdale Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn Park, MN
/
2748 Brookdale Ct
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

2748 Brookdale Ct

2748 Brookdale Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn Park
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2748 Brookdale Court, Brooklyn Park, MN 55444
Palmer Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Brooklyn Park Town Home, Avail Aug, New Carpet, 1 Car Garage - This home is available for an Aug move in, its in excellent condition and has new carpet.

The main level features a large living room, kitchen, and quarter bath. The garage entrance is off the kitchen and is private.

Upstairs you will find both bedrooms including a master with large closet. You will also find the laundry and full bath.

As a tenant you will be responsible for Gas/Electric and Water/Sewer. Lawn, Snow and Trash are taken care of.

Cats are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Cat $200) Sorry No Dogs.

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

Any questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5079322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2748 Brookdale Ct have any available units?
2748 Brookdale Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
Is 2748 Brookdale Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2748 Brookdale Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2748 Brookdale Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2748 Brookdale Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2748 Brookdale Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2748 Brookdale Ct offers parking.
Does 2748 Brookdale Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2748 Brookdale Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2748 Brookdale Ct have a pool?
No, 2748 Brookdale Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2748 Brookdale Ct have accessible units?
No, 2748 Brookdale Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2748 Brookdale Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2748 Brookdale Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2748 Brookdale Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2748 Brookdale Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Point of America
7870 Zane Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Garden Gates
6390 Douglas Dr N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Ridgebrook Apartments
5840 73rd Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Huntington Place
5805 73rd Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Eden Park
6455 Zane Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Villa Del Coronado
8104 Zane Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Pebble Creek North
5625 69th Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429

Similar Pages

Brooklyn Park 1 BedroomsBrooklyn Park 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Park Apartments with GarageBrooklyn Park Apartments with Parking
Brooklyn Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MN
Apple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Brooklyn

Apartments Near Colleges

Hennepin Technical CollegeNorth Hennepin Community College
Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State University