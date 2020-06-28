2748 Brookdale Ct

Amenities
Brooklyn Park Town Home, Avail Aug, New Carpet, 1 Car Garage - This home is available for an Aug move in, its in excellent condition and has new carpet.
The main level features a large living room, kitchen, and quarter bath. The garage entrance is off the kitchen and is private.
Upstairs you will find both bedrooms including a master with large closet. You will also find the laundry and full bath.
As a tenant you will be responsible for Gas/Electric and Water/Sewer. Lawn, Snow and Trash are taken care of.
Cats are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Cat $200) Sorry No Dogs.
Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.
Any questions please call or email Billy.
Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers
