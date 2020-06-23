All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Brooklyn Park, MN
2624 94th Avenue North
2624 94th Avenue North

2624 94th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Brooklyn Park
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Location

2624 94th Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55444
Willowstone

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 5 bedroom 2 bath, 2,154 sf home is located in Brooklyn Park, MN. This home features plush carpeting throughout, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2624 94th Avenue North have any available units?
2624 94th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 2624 94th Avenue North have?
Some of 2624 94th Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2624 94th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
2624 94th Avenue North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2624 94th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 2624 94th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 2624 94th Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 2624 94th Avenue North does offer parking.
Does 2624 94th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2624 94th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2624 94th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 2624 94th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 2624 94th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 2624 94th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 2624 94th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 2624 94th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2624 94th Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 2624 94th Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
