Another great listing by Mason Hallada at Renters Warehouse. If you would like a showing click this link and find the property and schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/8eb0f5aee3/gallery . This amazing 5 bed 2 bath home has all the space you would need in a home. It has a great big backyard with a lot of privacy. You are not far from Norwood Park and Edinburgh Golf course! You are also close to highway 252 for easy access into and out of the city. Available 7/1. NO PETS, NO SMOKING, NO SECTION 8, BASE CREDIT SCORE MUST BE ABOVE 690. Application fee of $55 for anyone over 18. One time lease admin fee of $150.