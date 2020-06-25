All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Location

1308 84th Way North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55444
River Park

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing on this home as well as hundreds of others available at 612RentNow.com!

Move in ready split entry in great Brooklyn Park neighborhood. 3 bedrooms on one level. Beautiful fireplace in spacious living. Great light throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 84th Way North have any available units?
1308 84th Way North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
Is 1308 84th Way North currently offering any rent specials?
1308 84th Way North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 84th Way North pet-friendly?
Yes, 1308 84th Way North is pet friendly.
Does 1308 84th Way North offer parking?
No, 1308 84th Way North does not offer parking.
Does 1308 84th Way North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 84th Way North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 84th Way North have a pool?
No, 1308 84th Way North does not have a pool.
Does 1308 84th Way North have accessible units?
No, 1308 84th Way North does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 84th Way North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1308 84th Way North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1308 84th Way North have units with air conditioning?
No, 1308 84th Way North does not have units with air conditioning.
