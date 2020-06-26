Spacious 2 story Town home in convenient location. 3 bedrooms on one level. Hardwood floors. Corian countertops. Large master suite with double sinks and whirlpool tub. Vaulted ceilings. Nice 3 season porch off living area. No Pets No Smoking **This is NOT Section 8 housing**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1200 Dupont Ln N have any available units?
1200 Dupont Ln N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 1200 Dupont Ln N have?
Some of 1200 Dupont Ln N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Dupont Ln N currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Dupont Ln N is not currently offering any rent specials.