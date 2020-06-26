All apartments in Brooklyn Park
1200 Dupont Ln N
1200 Dupont Ln N

1200 Dupont Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1200 Dupont Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55444

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
Spacious 2 story Town home in convenient location. 3 bedrooms on one level. Hardwood floors. Corian countertops. Large master suite with double sinks and whirlpool tub. Vaulted ceilings. Nice 3 season porch off living area.
No Pets
No Smoking
**This is NOT Section 8 housing**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Dupont Ln N have any available units?
1200 Dupont Ln N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 1200 Dupont Ln N have?
Some of 1200 Dupont Ln N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Dupont Ln N currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Dupont Ln N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Dupont Ln N pet-friendly?
No, 1200 Dupont Ln N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 1200 Dupont Ln N offer parking?
No, 1200 Dupont Ln N does not offer parking.
Does 1200 Dupont Ln N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 Dupont Ln N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Dupont Ln N have a pool?
Yes, 1200 Dupont Ln N has a pool.
Does 1200 Dupont Ln N have accessible units?
No, 1200 Dupont Ln N does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Dupont Ln N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 Dupont Ln N has units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 Dupont Ln N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1200 Dupont Ln N has units with air conditioning.
