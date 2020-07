Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel bathtub extra storage microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill e-payments online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Large Gourmet Kitchen! Updated with Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel! - Call us today to check out this beautiful corner 2 bedroom unit! Located just minutes from downtown Minneapolis. This unit is newly renovated and updated. Includes gorgeous granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, new windows, mocha cherry-wood cabinets and so much more!



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE1894755)