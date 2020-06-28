Rent Calculator
Home
Brooklyn Center, MN
6736 Colfax Avenue N
Last updated November 1 2019 at 4:53 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6736 Colfax Avenue N
6736 Colfax Avenue North
No Longer Available
Location
6736 Colfax Avenue North, Brooklyn Center, MN 55430
Firehouse
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6736 Colfax Avenue N have any available units?
6736 Colfax Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brooklyn Center, MN
.
What amenities does 6736 Colfax Avenue N have?
Some of 6736 Colfax Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6736 Colfax Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
6736 Colfax Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6736 Colfax Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 6736 Colfax Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Center
.
Does 6736 Colfax Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 6736 Colfax Avenue N offers parking.
Does 6736 Colfax Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6736 Colfax Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6736 Colfax Avenue N have a pool?
No, 6736 Colfax Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 6736 Colfax Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 6736 Colfax Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 6736 Colfax Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6736 Colfax Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
Does 6736 Colfax Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6736 Colfax Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
