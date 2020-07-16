All apartments in Brooklyn Center
5942 Aldrich Avenue North

5942 Aldrich Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5942 Aldrich Avenue North, Brooklyn Center, MN 55430
Grandview

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
5942 Aldrich Avenue North Available 06/01/19 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath one level home for rent -

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4881878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5942 Aldrich Avenue North have any available units?
5942 Aldrich Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Center, MN.
What amenities does 5942 Aldrich Avenue North have?
Some of 5942 Aldrich Avenue North's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5942 Aldrich Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
5942 Aldrich Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5942 Aldrich Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 5942 Aldrich Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Center.
Does 5942 Aldrich Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 5942 Aldrich Avenue North offers parking.
Does 5942 Aldrich Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5942 Aldrich Avenue North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5942 Aldrich Avenue North have a pool?
No, 5942 Aldrich Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 5942 Aldrich Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 5942 Aldrich Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 5942 Aldrich Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 5942 Aldrich Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5942 Aldrich Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5942 Aldrich Avenue North has units with air conditioning.
