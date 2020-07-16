Rent Calculator
Home
/
Brooklyn Center, MN
/
5942 Aldrich Avenue North
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM
1 of 5
5942 Aldrich Avenue North
5942 Aldrich Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5942 Aldrich Avenue North, Brooklyn Center, MN 55430
Grandview
Amenities
in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5942 Aldrich Avenue North Available 06/01/19 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath one level home for rent -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4881878)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5942 Aldrich Avenue North have any available units?
5942 Aldrich Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brooklyn Center, MN
.
What amenities does 5942 Aldrich Avenue North have?
Some of 5942 Aldrich Avenue North's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5942 Aldrich Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
5942 Aldrich Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5942 Aldrich Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 5942 Aldrich Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Center
.
Does 5942 Aldrich Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 5942 Aldrich Avenue North offers parking.
Does 5942 Aldrich Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5942 Aldrich Avenue North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5942 Aldrich Avenue North have a pool?
No, 5942 Aldrich Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 5942 Aldrich Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 5942 Aldrich Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 5942 Aldrich Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 5942 Aldrich Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5942 Aldrich Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5942 Aldrich Avenue North has units with air conditioning.
