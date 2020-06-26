All apartments in Brooklyn Center
Find more places like 5431 Logan Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn Center, MN
/
5431 Logan Ave N
Last updated July 29 2019 at 7:50 AM

5431 Logan Ave N

5431 Logan Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5431 Logan Avenue North, Brooklyn Center, MN 55430
Lions

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 1 bath Brooklyn Center home - 3 bedrooms all on one level! Large finished den/playroom on the lower level. All new appliances, refinished hardwood floors throughout. Easy access to Highway 100, great yard! Detached 1 car garage.

Available August 1! Tenant is responsible for all utilities to the home, lawn maintenance and snow removal. Sorry, no pets allowed. This is a 2 year lease.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $4,200. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5431 Logan Ave N have any available units?
5431 Logan Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Center, MN.
Is 5431 Logan Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
5431 Logan Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5431 Logan Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 5431 Logan Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Center.
Does 5431 Logan Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 5431 Logan Ave N offers parking.
Does 5431 Logan Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5431 Logan Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5431 Logan Ave N have a pool?
No, 5431 Logan Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 5431 Logan Ave N have accessible units?
No, 5431 Logan Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 5431 Logan Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5431 Logan Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5431 Logan Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5431 Logan Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crest Apartments
6221 Shingle Creek Pky
Brooklyn Center, MN 55430
Lynwood Pointe Apartments
6925 Humboldt Ave N
Brooklyn Center, MN 55430
Earle Brown Farm Apts
1701 69th Ave N
Brooklyn Center, MN 55430
Lux
6100 Summit Drive
Brooklyn Center, MN 55430
Granite Peaks
3907 65th Ave N
Brooklyn Center, MN 55429

Similar Pages

Brooklyn Center 1 BedroomsBrooklyn Center 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Center Apartments with BalconyBrooklyn Center Apartments with Parking
Brooklyn Center Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MN
Fridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University