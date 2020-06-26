5431 Logan Ave N

Amenities

3 bedroom, 1 bath Brooklyn Center home - 3 bedrooms all on one level! Large finished den/playroom on the lower level. All new appliances, refinished hardwood floors throughout. Easy access to Highway 100, great yard! Detached 1 car garage.



Available August 1! Tenant is responsible for all utilities to the home, lawn maintenance and snow removal. Sorry, no pets allowed. This is a 2 year lease.



Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $4,200. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.