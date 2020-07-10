5412 Fremont Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

For a showing of this property, please contact Mike Wolf at mikew@reiprop.com or (612) 325-8893!



All hardwood floors, no carpeting to clean! The main level of this home features a large front porch, 3 bedrooms, living room, dining area, kitchen and a full bath. The unfinished lower level is spacious, bright and clean. You do need to bring your own washer and dryer but there are hookups available. The home was rebuilt a couple of years ago and is in great condition. There is no covered parking, but ample parking space outside of the property. This is an independently owned property and is professionally managed by REI Real Estate and Property Management Company. This home has 1150 finished sq. ft. and is available now for showings and a short notice move in. This home is not approved for Section 8. For property management in the Twin Cities Minnesota see http://www.reipropertymanagement.com