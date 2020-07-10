All apartments in Brooklyn Center
5412 Fremont Ave N
Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:20 AM

5412 Fremont Ave N

5412 Fremont Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5412 Fremont Avenue North, Brooklyn Center, MN 55430
Bellvue

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
For a showing of this property, please contact Mike Wolf at mikew@reiprop.com or (612) 325-8893!

All hardwood floors, no carpeting to clean! The main level of this home features a large front porch, 3 bedrooms, living room, dining area, kitchen and a full bath. The unfinished lower level is spacious, bright and clean. You do need to bring your own washer and dryer but there are hookups available. The home was rebuilt a couple of years ago and is in great condition. There is no covered parking, but ample parking space outside of the property. This is an independently owned property and is professionally managed by REI Real Estate and Property Management Company. This home has 1150 finished sq. ft. and is available now for showings and a short notice move in. This home is not approved for Section 8. For property management in the Twin Cities Minnesota see http://www.reipropertymanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5412 Fremont Ave N have any available units?
5412 Fremont Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Center, MN.
What amenities does 5412 Fremont Ave N have?
Some of 5412 Fremont Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5412 Fremont Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
5412 Fremont Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5412 Fremont Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 5412 Fremont Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Center.
Does 5412 Fremont Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 5412 Fremont Ave N offers parking.
Does 5412 Fremont Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5412 Fremont Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5412 Fremont Ave N have a pool?
No, 5412 Fremont Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 5412 Fremont Ave N have accessible units?
No, 5412 Fremont Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 5412 Fremont Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5412 Fremont Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5412 Fremont Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5412 Fremont Ave N has units with air conditioning.

