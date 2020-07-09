4201 Lakeside Avenue North

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym game room on-site laundry parking playground pool pool table hot tub sauna

Come view this first-floor, single bedroom, single bathroom 730 square-foot condo in a quiet building on a dead-end road with a lovely view of Twin Lake Park available early June in Brooklyn Center! Twin Lake Park includes a playground and picnic area. Unit features an assigned outdoor parking spot directly outside unit! Complex amenities include a fitness center, spa, sauna, ping-pong and billiards, game room, workshop pool, and community laundry room! Unit amenities feature A/C, baseboard heating, microwave, dishwasher and a patio! Tenants responsible for Electricity. Water/Sewer, Gas, Trash Removal, Yard Care and Snow Removal all included in rent! Security Deposit: $900. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 to schedule your showing TODAY as this current opening will not last long!