4201 Lakeside Avenue North

4201 Lakeside Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4201 Lakeside Avenue North, Brooklyn Center, MN 55429
Twin Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
pool table
hot tub
sauna
Come view this first-floor, single bedroom, single bathroom 730 square-foot condo in a quiet building on a dead-end road with a lovely view of Twin Lake Park available early June in Brooklyn Center! Twin Lake Park includes a playground and picnic area. Unit features an assigned outdoor parking spot directly outside unit! Complex amenities include a fitness center, spa, sauna, ping-pong and billiards, game room, workshop pool, and community laundry room! Unit amenities feature A/C, baseboard heating, microwave, dishwasher and a patio! Tenants responsible for Electricity. Water/Sewer, Gas, Trash Removal, Yard Care and Snow Removal all included in rent! Security Deposit: $900. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 to schedule your showing TODAY as this current opening will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 Lakeside Avenue North have any available units?
4201 Lakeside Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Center, MN.
What amenities does 4201 Lakeside Avenue North have?
Some of 4201 Lakeside Avenue North's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 Lakeside Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
4201 Lakeside Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 Lakeside Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 4201 Lakeside Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Center.
Does 4201 Lakeside Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 4201 Lakeside Avenue North offers parking.
Does 4201 Lakeside Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4201 Lakeside Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 Lakeside Avenue North have a pool?
Yes, 4201 Lakeside Avenue North has a pool.
Does 4201 Lakeside Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 4201 Lakeside Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 Lakeside Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4201 Lakeside Avenue North has units with dishwashers.
Does 4201 Lakeside Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4201 Lakeside Avenue North has units with air conditioning.

