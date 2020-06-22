3501 72nd Ave N

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities garage

4 bedroom, 1 bath single family home in Brooklyn Center. Home has 3 bedrooms on the main level, and finished bedroom space on the lower level. Detached garage. Please note, shed on property is not included in lease.



Available NOW! Tenant is responsible for water/sewer, gas, electricity, and trash, as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal. This is a 28 month lease. No pets.



Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $4,500. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.