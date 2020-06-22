All apartments in Brooklyn Center
Find more places like 3501 72nd Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn Center, MN
/
3501 72nd Ave N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3501 72nd Ave N

3501 72nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3501 72nd Avenue North, Brooklyn Center, MN 55429
West Palmer Lake

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
4 bedroom, 1 bath single family home in Brooklyn Center. Home has 3 bedrooms on the main level, and finished bedroom space on the lower level. Detached garage. Please note, shed on property is not included in lease.

Available NOW! Tenant is responsible for water/sewer, gas, electricity, and trash, as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal. This is a 28 month lease. No pets.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $4,500. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 72nd Ave N have any available units?
3501 72nd Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Center, MN.
Is 3501 72nd Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3501 72nd Ave N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 72nd Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 3501 72nd Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Center.
Does 3501 72nd Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3501 72nd Ave N does offer parking.
Does 3501 72nd Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3501 72nd Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 72nd Ave N have a pool?
No, 3501 72nd Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3501 72nd Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3501 72nd Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 72nd Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3501 72nd Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3501 72nd Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3501 72nd Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Sublet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crest Apartments
6221 Shingle Creek Pky
Brooklyn Center, MN 55430
Lynwood Pointe Apartments
6925 Humboldt Ave N
Brooklyn Center, MN 55430
Lux
6100 Summit Drive
Brooklyn Center, MN 55430
Earle Brown Farm Apts
1701 69th Ave N
Brooklyn Center, MN 55430
Granite City
3415 65th Ave N
Brooklyn Center, MN 55429

Similar Pages

Brooklyn Center 1 BedroomsBrooklyn Center 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Center Apartments with BalconyBrooklyn Center Apartments with Parking
Brooklyn Center Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MN
Fridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University