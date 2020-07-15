Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan walk in closets Property Amenities garage parking pool gym bbq/grill

Experience traditional, elegant living in your Concord Green apartment.

Youll love the apartments large colonial-style windows, rich oak woodwork, ample closet space and modern appliances.

The unique floor plan style offers the living and entertaining privacy of a well-designed home.

Enjoy the view of spacious beautifully landscaped grounds.

For entertainment or relaxation use Concord Greens picnic tables, and barbecue grills.

Theres more recreation available at Valley View Park just a block away.

This huge park has lighted tennis courts, a skating rink, running track, a pool, baseball diamonds and a clubhouse.

Youre just minutes away from great shopping and restaurants conveniently close to grocery stores, health clinics, good schools and freeway entrances.