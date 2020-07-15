All apartments in Bloomington
Concord Green
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Concord Green

9223 Nicollet Ave S · (952) 529-4584
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9223 Nicollet Ave S, Bloomington, MN 55420

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 31-222 · Avail. Jul 31

$945

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 31-213 · Avail. Jul 31

$945

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 45-207 · Avail. Jul 31

$945

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Concord Green.

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
parking
pool
gym
bbq/grill
Experience traditional, elegant living in your Concord Green apartment.
Youll love the apartments large colonial-style windows, rich oak woodwork, ample closet space and modern appliances.
The unique floor plan style offers the living and entertaining privacy of a well-designed home.
Enjoy the view of spacious beautifully landscaped grounds.
For entertainment or relaxation use Concord Greens picnic tables, and barbecue grills.
Theres more recreation available at Valley View Park just a block away.
This huge park has lighted tennis courts, a skating rink, running track, a pool, baseball diamonds and a clubhouse.
Youre just minutes away from great shopping and restaurants conveniently close to grocery stores, health clinics, good schools and freeway entrances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Concord Green have any available units?
Concord Green has 7 units available starting at $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Concord Green have?
Some of Concord Green's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Concord Green currently offering any rent specials?
Concord Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Concord Green pet-friendly?
No, Concord Green is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does Concord Green offer parking?
Yes, Concord Green offers parking.
Does Concord Green have units with washers and dryers?
No, Concord Green does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Concord Green have a pool?
Yes, Concord Green has a pool.
Does Concord Green have accessible units?
No, Concord Green does not have accessible units.
Does Concord Green have units with dishwashers?
No, Concord Green does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Concord Green have units with air conditioning?
No, Concord Green does not have units with air conditioning.

