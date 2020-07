Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Townhome is in the process of getting a new paint job from top to bottom. This home will be gleaming and ready to move in. Great location and close to bus, freeway, shopping and schools. Don't let this one get away. Ready for occupancy November 1st.