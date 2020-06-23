All apartments in Bloomington
9725 4th Avenue South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9725 4th Avenue South

Location

9725 4th Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55420

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2,132 sf home is located in Bloomington, MN. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with white appliances, dining area and detached garage. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9725 4th Avenue South have any available units?
9725 4th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 9725 4th Avenue South have?
Some of 9725 4th Avenue South's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9725 4th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
9725 4th Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9725 4th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 9725 4th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 9725 4th Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 9725 4th Avenue South does offer parking.
Does 9725 4th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9725 4th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9725 4th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 9725 4th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 9725 4th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 9725 4th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 9725 4th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 9725 4th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9725 4th Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 9725 4th Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
