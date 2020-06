Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Three bedrooms, two bath split entry townhome with two levels. Neutral decor throughout. All appliances including gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Double car attached garage. Two off street parking spots. Owner pays association fee. Tenant pays gas, water/sewer and electric. Available July 1st. Within minutes of freeways, shopping and parks. Pets negotiable. No Section 8. No smoking.



