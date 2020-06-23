Great single family home in ideal location! Newer carpeting throughout! Large lot with lots of mature trees. Huge basement with separate entry. Two car detached garage. Washer and dryer included. Within walking distance to neighborhood water park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9110 Columbus Ave. S. have any available units?
9110 Columbus Ave. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 9110 Columbus Ave. S. have?
Some of 9110 Columbus Ave. S.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9110 Columbus Ave. S. currently offering any rent specials?
9110 Columbus Ave. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.