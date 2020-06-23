All apartments in Bloomington
Find more places like 9110 Columbus Ave. S..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomington, MN
/
9110 Columbus Ave. S.
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:01 PM

9110 Columbus Ave. S.

9110 Columbus Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bloomington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9110 Columbus Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55420

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great single family home in ideal location! Newer carpeting throughout! Large lot with lots of mature trees. Huge basement with separate entry. Two car detached garage. Washer and dryer included. Within walking distance to neighborhood water park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9110 Columbus Ave. S. have any available units?
9110 Columbus Ave. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 9110 Columbus Ave. S. have?
Some of 9110 Columbus Ave. S.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9110 Columbus Ave. S. currently offering any rent specials?
9110 Columbus Ave. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9110 Columbus Ave. S. pet-friendly?
No, 9110 Columbus Ave. S. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 9110 Columbus Ave. S. offer parking?
Yes, 9110 Columbus Ave. S. offers parking.
Does 9110 Columbus Ave. S. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9110 Columbus Ave. S. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9110 Columbus Ave. S. have a pool?
No, 9110 Columbus Ave. S. does not have a pool.
Does 9110 Columbus Ave. S. have accessible units?
No, 9110 Columbus Ave. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 9110 Columbus Ave. S. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9110 Columbus Ave. S. has units with dishwashers.
Does 9110 Columbus Ave. S. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9110 Columbus Ave. S. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedar Gate Apartments
8300 Old Cedar Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55425
Nicollet Court
8916 Nicollet Avenue South
Bloomington, MN 55420
Indigo
8001 33rd Ave. South
Bloomington, MN 55425
Pebblebrook Flats & Court
9801 Harrison Rd
Bloomington, MN 55437
Bristol Village
7301 Bristol Village Dr
Bloomington, MN 55438
Luxembourg
5100 W 82nd St
Bloomington, MN 55437
The Preserve at Normandale Lake
8101 Normandale Lake Blvd
Bloomington, MN 55437
Concord Green
9223 Nicollet Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55420

Similar Pages

Bloomington 1 BedroomsBloomington 2 Bedrooms
Bloomington Apartments with ParkingBloomington Pet Friendly Places
Bloomington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MN
Roseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Loop

Apartments Near Colleges

Normandale Community CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University