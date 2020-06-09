Pet friendly property with a huge fenced back yard! This 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home has easy access to the freeway and an oversized 2 car garage! Near Penn Lake and Southtown Shopping! Can't beat the location. 20 minute drive to downtown Minneapolis. Short term lease available!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8720 Humboldt Avenue S have any available units?
8720 Humboldt Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 8720 Humboldt Avenue S have?
Some of 8720 Humboldt Avenue S's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8720 Humboldt Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
8720 Humboldt Avenue S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8720 Humboldt Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 8720 Humboldt Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 8720 Humboldt Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 8720 Humboldt Avenue S does offer parking.
Does 8720 Humboldt Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8720 Humboldt Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8720 Humboldt Avenue S have a pool?
No, 8720 Humboldt Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 8720 Humboldt Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 8720 Humboldt Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 8720 Humboldt Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 8720 Humboldt Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8720 Humboldt Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 8720 Humboldt Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.