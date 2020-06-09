All apartments in Bloomington
Location

8720 Humboldt Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55431

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Pet friendly property with a huge fenced back yard! This 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home has easy access to the freeway and an oversized 2 car garage! Near Penn Lake and Southtown Shopping! Can't beat the location. 20 minute drive to downtown Minneapolis. Short term lease available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8720 Humboldt Avenue S have any available units?
8720 Humboldt Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 8720 Humboldt Avenue S have?
Some of 8720 Humboldt Avenue S's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8720 Humboldt Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
8720 Humboldt Avenue S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8720 Humboldt Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 8720 Humboldt Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 8720 Humboldt Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 8720 Humboldt Avenue S does offer parking.
Does 8720 Humboldt Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8720 Humboldt Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8720 Humboldt Avenue S have a pool?
No, 8720 Humboldt Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 8720 Humboldt Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 8720 Humboldt Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 8720 Humboldt Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 8720 Humboldt Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8720 Humboldt Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 8720 Humboldt Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
