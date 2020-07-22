This well maintained 2 story is just steps from Bush Lake! 4 BR's all one level, mstr ste w/bath, forml din rm, spacious eat-in kitchen, vltd great rm w/f & built-ins, main flr laundry, 3-sea por, lg LL has large rec rm, 5th BR & 1/2 Bath!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8629 Wood Cliff Road have any available units?
8629 Wood Cliff Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 8629 Wood Cliff Road have?
Some of 8629 Wood Cliff Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8629 Wood Cliff Road currently offering any rent specials?
8629 Wood Cliff Road is not currently offering any rent specials.