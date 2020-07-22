All apartments in Bloomington
Last updated January 25 2020

8629 Wood Cliff Road

8629 Wood Cliff Rd · No Longer Available
Location

8629 Wood Cliff Rd, Bloomington, MN 55438

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
This well maintained 2 story is just steps from Bush Lake! 4 BR's all one level, mstr ste w/bath, forml din rm, spacious eat-in kitchen, vltd great rm w/f & built-ins, main flr laundry, 3-sea por, lg LL has large rec rm, 5th BR & 1/2 Bath!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8629 Wood Cliff Road have any available units?
8629 Wood Cliff Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 8629 Wood Cliff Road have?
Some of 8629 Wood Cliff Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8629 Wood Cliff Road currently offering any rent specials?
8629 Wood Cliff Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8629 Wood Cliff Road pet-friendly?
No, 8629 Wood Cliff Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 8629 Wood Cliff Road offer parking?
Yes, 8629 Wood Cliff Road offers parking.
Does 8629 Wood Cliff Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8629 Wood Cliff Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8629 Wood Cliff Road have a pool?
No, 8629 Wood Cliff Road does not have a pool.
Does 8629 Wood Cliff Road have accessible units?
No, 8629 Wood Cliff Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8629 Wood Cliff Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8629 Wood Cliff Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 8629 Wood Cliff Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8629 Wood Cliff Road does not have units with air conditioning.
