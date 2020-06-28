All apartments in Bloomington
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:24 PM

8208 18th Avenue South

8208 18th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

8208 18th Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55425

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing on this home as well as hundreds of others available at 612RentNow.com!

The data relating to real estate for sale on this listing page comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota, Inc. Real estate listings held by brokerage firms other than RE/MAX Results are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo or the Broker Reciprocity thumbnail logo, or included as a photo in the listing itself and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers.

This listing is subject to prior sale or removal from sale. Availability of any listing should always be independently verified. Listing information is provided for consumer personal, non-commercial use, solely to identify potential properties for potential purchase. All other use is strictly prohibited and may violate relevant federal and state law. This is not an offer to lease. All potential tenants will need to pass a background check and rental application through a private investor or owner of the subject property.

Listing Courtesy Of Jason P. Stockwell at RE/MAX Results for $259,900.00.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8208 18th Avenue South have any available units?
8208 18th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
Is 8208 18th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
8208 18th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8208 18th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 8208 18th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 8208 18th Avenue South offer parking?
No, 8208 18th Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 8208 18th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8208 18th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8208 18th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 8208 18th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 8208 18th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 8208 18th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 8208 18th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 8208 18th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8208 18th Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 8208 18th Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
