Bloomington, MN
6901 84th St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

6901 84th St

6901 West 84th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6901 West 84th Street, Bloomington, MN 55438

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
car wash area
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
lobby
sauna
Call for Availability
Apartment
Condo style appeal (wooded views available)
Oak trim and six-panel doors
Washer/Dryer in each home
Cable TV/high-speed internet ready
Individually controlled central air conditioning and heat
Smoke detectors and sprinklers
Patios, decks or french balconies
Decorator blinds throughout
Mirrored closet doors
Generous closet space and storage
Ceramic tile floors and walls in bathrooms
Stainless steel appliances (select homes)
Frost-free refrigerator/freezer and self-cleaning oven
Dishwasher and disposal
Built-in microwave
Generous work space with breakfast bar
European designed cabinetry with lazy susan
Building
Personal service and commitment from your resident manager, Chad Asche
Award-winning maintenance team with over 125 years of combined experience
24-hour emergency maintenance staff
Pet Friendly Community Cats Allowed
Elegant party room with fireplace, fully equipped kitchen, large screen TV, patio tables and gas grills
Impressive entrance lobby
All brick exterior
Handicap accessibility with two elevators
Heated underground parking with car wash area and abundant off street parking
Controlled entry and parking, doors with peepholes and deadbolts
Storage locker included in rent
Guest suite
Professional on-site management
Copier and Fax available
Fitness Center

Clubhouse
Informal party room with wet bar and ice
Large outdoor pool, Whirlpool spa and sauna
Spacious sun deck
Charcoal grills
Workout room
Two billiard tables

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6901 84th St have any available units?
6901 84th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 6901 84th St have?
Some of 6901 84th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6901 84th St currently offering any rent specials?
6901 84th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6901 84th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6901 84th St is pet friendly.
Does 6901 84th St offer parking?
Yes, 6901 84th St offers parking.
Does 6901 84th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6901 84th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6901 84th St have a pool?
Yes, 6901 84th St has a pool.
Does 6901 84th St have accessible units?
Yes, 6901 84th St has accessible units.
Does 6901 84th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6901 84th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6901 84th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6901 84th St has units with air conditioning.
