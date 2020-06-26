All apartments in Bloomington
Find more places like 10905 Pennsylvania Avenue S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomington, MN
/
10905 Pennsylvania Avenue S
Last updated June 4 2019 at 1:23 PM

10905 Pennsylvania Avenue S

10905 Pennsylvania Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bloomington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10905 Pennsylvania Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55438

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse in Bloomington. Live moments away from parks, 169 and shopping. You'll find everything you're looking for here. Stainless steel appliances, walk in closet, full sized high efficiency washer and dryer on the 2nd floor, and attached 1 car garage. Water and Trash included. Tenant responsible for gas and electric only. $55 application fee per adult. Dogs ok with pet deposit. $150 lease signing fee due at time of deposit. Deposit equal to one month of rent. Schedule a showing online at (copy and paste URL) https://renterswarehouse.com/find-a-home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10905 Pennsylvania Avenue S have any available units?
10905 Pennsylvania Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 10905 Pennsylvania Avenue S have?
Some of 10905 Pennsylvania Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10905 Pennsylvania Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
10905 Pennsylvania Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10905 Pennsylvania Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 10905 Pennsylvania Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 10905 Pennsylvania Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 10905 Pennsylvania Avenue S offers parking.
Does 10905 Pennsylvania Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10905 Pennsylvania Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10905 Pennsylvania Avenue S have a pool?
No, 10905 Pennsylvania Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 10905 Pennsylvania Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 10905 Pennsylvania Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 10905 Pennsylvania Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 10905 Pennsylvania Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10905 Pennsylvania Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 10905 Pennsylvania Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fenley
8051 33rd Avenue South
Bloomington, MN 55425
Nicollet Court
8916 Nicollet Avenue South
Bloomington, MN 55420
Indigo
8001 33rd Ave. South
Bloomington, MN 55425
Heritage Hills
3909 Heritage Hills Dr
Bloomington, MN 55437
Hampshire Hill
10660 Hampshire Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55438
Bristol Village
7301 Bristol Village Dr
Bloomington, MN 55438
Genesee Apartments and Townhomes
8055 Penn Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55431
The Preserve at Normandale Lake
8101 Normandale Lake Blvd
Bloomington, MN 55437

Similar Pages

Bloomington 1 BedroomsBloomington 2 Bedrooms
Bloomington Apartments with ParkingBloomington Pet Friendly Places
Bloomington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MN
Roseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Loop

Apartments Near Colleges

Normandale Community CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University