10905 Pennsylvania Avenue S

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse in Bloomington. Live moments away from parks, 169 and shopping. You'll find everything you're looking for here. Stainless steel appliances, walk in closet, full sized high efficiency washer and dryer on the 2nd floor, and attached 1 car garage. Water and Trash included. Tenant responsible for gas and electric only. $55 application fee per adult. Dogs ok with pet deposit. $150 lease signing fee due at time of deposit. Deposit equal to one month of rent. Schedule a showing online at (copy and paste URL) https://renterswarehouse.com/find-a-home