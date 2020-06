Amenities

garage gym clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking garage

1 Bedroom apartment for rent till May 1st, 2018. There is in the unit laundry, heated garage parking, gym, and community rooms. There is a security deposit required but once lease term is up as long as no damages renter will get the deposit refunded. Also, there is an application fee which will be waived if approved.