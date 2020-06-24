All apartments in Blaine
8809 Quincy Street Northeast

8809 Quincy Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8809 Quincy Street Northeast, Blaine, MN 55434

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available June 6, 2019

This 4 bedroom home has 2 bedrooms on the main level one on the upper level and one in the lower level. There is a two car detached garage and deck with a fenced yard. This home is currently occupied and available for move-in June 6.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8809 Quincy Street Northeast have any available units?
8809 Quincy Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 8809 Quincy Street Northeast have?
Some of 8809 Quincy Street Northeast's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8809 Quincy Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
8809 Quincy Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8809 Quincy Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 8809 Quincy Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 8809 Quincy Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 8809 Quincy Street Northeast offers parking.
Does 8809 Quincy Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8809 Quincy Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8809 Quincy Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 8809 Quincy Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 8809 Quincy Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 8809 Quincy Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 8809 Quincy Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 8809 Quincy Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8809 Quincy Street Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 8809 Quincy Street Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
