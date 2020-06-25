All apartments in Blaine
8791 Hastings Cir NE

8791 Hastings Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8791 Hastings Circle Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated townhome in quiet area with nature setting across the street. Vaulted ceilings.
2 Bedrooms with loft. 1 1/2 bath.
Clean,will be move in ready with fresh paint, carpet and flooring throughout .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8791 Hastings Cir NE have any available units?
8791 Hastings Cir NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 8791 Hastings Cir NE have?
Some of 8791 Hastings Cir NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8791 Hastings Cir NE currently offering any rent specials?
8791 Hastings Cir NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8791 Hastings Cir NE pet-friendly?
No, 8791 Hastings Cir NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blaine.
Does 8791 Hastings Cir NE offer parking?
Yes, 8791 Hastings Cir NE offers parking.
Does 8791 Hastings Cir NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8791 Hastings Cir NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8791 Hastings Cir NE have a pool?
No, 8791 Hastings Cir NE does not have a pool.
Does 8791 Hastings Cir NE have accessible units?
No, 8791 Hastings Cir NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8791 Hastings Cir NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8791 Hastings Cir NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8791 Hastings Cir NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8791 Hastings Cir NE has units with air conditioning.
