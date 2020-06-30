479 Pleasure Creek Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Available 04/01/20 for Rent beautiful Townhouse



Available April 1st ,



3BR 2 Bath $1650.00



2 Car Garage



please have good rental history



and 650+ credit score

no pets allowed



water/sewer and trash paid by landlord



snow and yard will be taken care of by association so no need to worry about them



Blaine close to everything (University and 99th area)



if you don't like the colors you are free to paint over them



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/blaine-mn?lid=13110672



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5599515)