Home
/
Blaine, MN
/
479 Pleasure Creek Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

479 Pleasure Creek Drive

479 Pleasure Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

479 Pleasure Creek Drive, Blaine, MN 55434
Clover Leaf Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 04/01/20 for Rent beautiful Townhouse

Available April 1st ,

3BR 2 Bath $1650.00

2 Car Garage

please have good rental history

and 650+ credit score
no pets allowed

water/sewer and trash paid by landlord

snow and yard will be taken care of by association so no need to worry about them

Blaine close to everything (University and 99th area)

if you don't like the colors you are free to paint over them

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/blaine-mn?lid=13110672

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5599515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 479 Pleasure Creek Drive have any available units?
479 Pleasure Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 479 Pleasure Creek Drive have?
Some of 479 Pleasure Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 479 Pleasure Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
479 Pleasure Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 479 Pleasure Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 479 Pleasure Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blaine.
Does 479 Pleasure Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 479 Pleasure Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 479 Pleasure Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 479 Pleasure Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 479 Pleasure Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 479 Pleasure Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 479 Pleasure Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 479 Pleasure Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 479 Pleasure Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 479 Pleasure Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 479 Pleasure Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 479 Pleasure Creek Drive has units with air conditioning.

