Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4019 131st Ave NE
4019 131st Avenue Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
4019 131st Avenue Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
4019 131st Ave NE Available 08/01/20 Single Family, Section 8, Blaine, 6 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2.5 Acres - Single Family, Section 8, Blaine, 6 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Central Air, 2 Car Garage, 2.5 Acres
(RLNE5812488)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4019 131st Ave NE have any available units?
4019 131st Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Blaine, MN
.
What amenities does 4019 131st Ave NE have?
Some of 4019 131st Ave NE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4019 131st Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
4019 131st Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4019 131st Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4019 131st Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 4019 131st Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 4019 131st Ave NE offers parking.
Does 4019 131st Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4019 131st Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4019 131st Ave NE have a pool?
No, 4019 131st Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 4019 131st Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 4019 131st Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4019 131st Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4019 131st Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4019 131st Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4019 131st Ave NE has units with air conditioning.
