2490 119th Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/10b8a4d06a ---- Beautiful open floorplan townhome move in ready located just off of Central Ave in Blaine!!! Bright and open floor plan main level. Master with walk-in and on suite bathroom. This Home Offers: -Hardwood Floors -3 Bedrooms on One Level -Master Bedroom Featuring Walk-in Closet -Great front patio -Washer & Dryer in Unit -2 Stall Garage Parking -Free Lawn & Snow Care Additional Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT voucher approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, water/sewer, phone, internet, and cable. 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details). 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. ?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meets VSM minimum coverage requirements. 9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accept applications to be paid along with move-in funds 2 Car Garage