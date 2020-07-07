All apartments in Blaine
Find more places like 2490 119th Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blaine, MN
/
2490 119th Court
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:01 PM

2490 119th Court

2490 119th Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blaine
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2490 119th Court Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449
The Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/10b8a4d06a ---- Beautiful open floorplan townhome move in ready located just off of Central Ave in Blaine!!! Bright and open floor plan main level. Master with walk-in and on suite bathroom. This Home Offers: -Hardwood Floors -3 Bedrooms on One Level -Master Bedroom Featuring Walk-in Closet -Great front patio -Washer & Dryer in Unit -2 Stall Garage Parking -Free Lawn & Snow Care Additional Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT voucher approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, water/sewer, phone, internet, and cable. 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details). 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. ?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meets VSM minimum coverage requirements. 9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accept applications to be paid along with move-in funds 2 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2490 119th Court have any available units?
2490 119th Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 2490 119th Court have?
Some of 2490 119th Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2490 119th Court currently offering any rent specials?
2490 119th Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2490 119th Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2490 119th Court is pet friendly.
Does 2490 119th Court offer parking?
Yes, 2490 119th Court offers parking.
Does 2490 119th Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2490 119th Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2490 119th Court have a pool?
No, 2490 119th Court does not have a pool.
Does 2490 119th Court have accessible units?
No, 2490 119th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2490 119th Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2490 119th Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2490 119th Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2490 119th Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westminster
12861 Central Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434
Royal Oaks Apts.
245 99th Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434

Similar Pages

Blaine 1 BedroomsBlaine 2 Bedrooms
Blaine Apartments with BalconyBlaine Apartments with Garage
Blaine Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MN
Chanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University