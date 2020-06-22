2479 121st Cir North East

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym playground pool pet friendly

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 2 bedroom 3 bathroom end unit townhome will not last long!!! The home is in excellent condition: private master suite, fireplace, central air, washer/dryer, community pool/gym/playground, deck great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care are included in the rent. Pet Policy: 2 max-dogs under 50lbs or cats. Pet Policy: If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery2479 121st Cir Unit A Blaine MN 55449