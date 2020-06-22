All apartments in Blaine
Home
/
Blaine, MN
/
2479 121st Cir North East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2479 121st Cir North East

2479 121st Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2479 121st Circle Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449
The Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
pet friendly
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 2 bedroom 3 bathroom end unit townhome will not last long!!! The home is in excellent condition: private master suite, fireplace, central air, washer/dryer, community pool/gym/playground, deck great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care are included in the rent. Pet Policy: 2 max-dogs under 50lbs or cats. Pet Policy: If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery2479 121st Cir Unit A Blaine MN 55449

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2479 121st Cir North East have any available units?
2479 121st Cir North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 2479 121st Cir North East have?
Some of 2479 121st Cir North East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2479 121st Cir North East currently offering any rent specials?
2479 121st Cir North East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2479 121st Cir North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 2479 121st Cir North East is pet friendly.
Does 2479 121st Cir North East offer parking?
No, 2479 121st Cir North East does not offer parking.
Does 2479 121st Cir North East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2479 121st Cir North East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2479 121st Cir North East have a pool?
Yes, 2479 121st Cir North East has a pool.
Does 2479 121st Cir North East have accessible units?
No, 2479 121st Cir North East does not have accessible units.
Does 2479 121st Cir North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2479 121st Cir North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2479 121st Cir North East have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2479 121st Cir North East has units with air conditioning.
