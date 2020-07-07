All apartments in Blaine
2467 121st Circle NE
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

2467 121st Circle NE

2467 121st Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2467 121st Circle Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449
The Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely beautiful townhome in Lakes Development. Great open floor plan with
lots of natural light. Features include an open concept floor plan, kitchen
center island, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, master suite with
private bath and walk-in-closet, upper level laundry, lower level family
room/den,2 car garage with extra storage and a spacious deck for entertaining.
Multiple upgrades and updates including master shower.Close to lakes, walking
paths, parks, schools, shopping etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2467 121st Circle NE have any available units?
2467 121st Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 2467 121st Circle NE have?
Some of 2467 121st Circle NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2467 121st Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
2467 121st Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2467 121st Circle NE pet-friendly?
No, 2467 121st Circle NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blaine.
Does 2467 121st Circle NE offer parking?
Yes, 2467 121st Circle NE offers parking.
Does 2467 121st Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2467 121st Circle NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2467 121st Circle NE have a pool?
No, 2467 121st Circle NE does not have a pool.
Does 2467 121st Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 2467 121st Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2467 121st Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2467 121st Circle NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2467 121st Circle NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2467 121st Circle NE does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

