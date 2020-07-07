2467 121st Circle NE

Amenities
Absolutely beautiful townhome in Lakes Development. Great open floor plan with
lots of natural light. Features include an open concept floor plan, kitchen
center island, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, master suite with
private bath and walk-in-closet, upper level laundry, lower level family
room/den,2 car garage with extra storage and a spacious deck for entertaining.
Multiple upgrades and updates including master shower.Close to lakes, walking
paths, parks, schools, shopping etc.