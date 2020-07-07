2467 121st Circle NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely beautiful townhome in Lakes Development. Great open floor plan with

lots of natural light. Features include an open concept floor plan, kitchen

center island, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, master suite with

private bath and walk-in-closet, upper level laundry, lower level family

room/den,2 car garage with extra storage and a spacious deck for entertaining.

Multiple upgrades and updates including master shower.Close to lakes, walking

paths, parks, schools, shopping etc.