1528 111th Drive North East
Last updated October 9 2019 at 7:58 PM

1528 111th Drive North East

1528 111th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1528 111th Avenue Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, home office/loft, central air, washer/dryer, community pool/gym, patio great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is included in the rent. Pet Policy: NO Pets.Â To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/galleryÂ 1528 111th DrÂ NE Unit F Blaine MN 55449

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

