All apartments in Blaine
Find more places like 13162 Jenkins Street Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blaine, MN
/
13162 Jenkins Street Northeast
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:52 PM

13162 Jenkins Street Northeast

13162 Jenkins Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blaine
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

13162 Jenkins Street Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
5 bedroom rental home with open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. Backyard is private with a deck and patio. The walk-out lower level features a huge family room with a decorative fireplace and a wet bar. Available for a 12 month lease May 19th.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13162 Jenkins Street Northeast have any available units?
13162 Jenkins Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 13162 Jenkins Street Northeast have?
Some of 13162 Jenkins Street Northeast's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13162 Jenkins Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
13162 Jenkins Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13162 Jenkins Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 13162 Jenkins Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 13162 Jenkins Street Northeast offer parking?
No, 13162 Jenkins Street Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 13162 Jenkins Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13162 Jenkins Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13162 Jenkins Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 13162 Jenkins Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 13162 Jenkins Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 13162 Jenkins Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 13162 Jenkins Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 13162 Jenkins Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13162 Jenkins Street Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 13162 Jenkins Street Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westminster
12861 Central Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434
Royal Oaks Apts.
245 99th Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434

Similar Pages

Blaine 1 BedroomsBlaine 2 Bedrooms
Blaine Apartments with BalconyBlaine Apartments with Garage
Blaine Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MN
Chanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University