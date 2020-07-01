All apartments in Blaine
12840 Polk St North East
12840 Polk St North East

12840 Polk Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12840 Polk Street Northeast, Blaine, MN 55434

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, tile floors, finished lower level, washer/dryer, fenced yard, deck great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is not included in the rent. Pet Policy: Dogs or cats: 2 Max (no aggressive breeds.)Â To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/galleryÂ 12840 Polk St NE Blaine MN 55434

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12840 Polk St North East have any available units?
12840 Polk St North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
Is 12840 Polk St North East currently offering any rent specials?
12840 Polk St North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12840 Polk St North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 12840 Polk St North East is pet friendly.
Does 12840 Polk St North East offer parking?
No, 12840 Polk St North East does not offer parking.
Does 12840 Polk St North East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12840 Polk St North East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12840 Polk St North East have a pool?
No, 12840 Polk St North East does not have a pool.
Does 12840 Polk St North East have accessible units?
No, 12840 Polk St North East does not have accessible units.
Does 12840 Polk St North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 12840 Polk St North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12840 Polk St North East have units with air conditioning?
No, 12840 Polk St North East does not have units with air conditioning.

