12840 Polk St North East

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, tile floors, finished lower level, washer/dryer, fenced yard, deck great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is not included in the rent. Pet Policy: Dogs or cats: 2 Max (no aggressive breeds.)Â To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/galleryÂ 12840 Polk St NE Blaine MN 55434