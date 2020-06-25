All apartments in Blaine
12413 Flanders Court North East

12413 Flanders Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12413 Flanders Court Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449
The Lakes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Another New Listing from Renters Warehouse!!. 1642sq ft This Luxury 3bd/3ba, townhome plus loft features an open and architecturally pleasing floor plan with high ceilings. Large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and center island/breakfast bar. Formal dining off the kitchen. Cozy up in the living room by the fireplace or relax on the big front patio. The master suite features a walk-in closet and bath. Two car garage. Fantastic &quot;The Lakes&quot; neighborhood, close to schools, shopping and restaurants. Pets accepted on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit. Available July 1. RENT: $1700, DEP: $1700. Sorry no section 8. Tenant responsible for all utilities plus $7/mo reporting fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12413 Flanders Court North East have any available units?
12413 Flanders Court North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 12413 Flanders Court North East have?
Some of 12413 Flanders Court North East's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12413 Flanders Court North East currently offering any rent specials?
12413 Flanders Court North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12413 Flanders Court North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 12413 Flanders Court North East is pet friendly.
Does 12413 Flanders Court North East offer parking?
Yes, 12413 Flanders Court North East offers parking.
Does 12413 Flanders Court North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12413 Flanders Court North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12413 Flanders Court North East have a pool?
No, 12413 Flanders Court North East does not have a pool.
Does 12413 Flanders Court North East have accessible units?
No, 12413 Flanders Court North East does not have accessible units.
Does 12413 Flanders Court North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 12413 Flanders Court North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12413 Flanders Court North East have units with air conditioning?
No, 12413 Flanders Court North East does not have units with air conditioning.
