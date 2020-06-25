12413 Flanders Court North East

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Another New Listing from Renters Warehouse!!. 1642sq ft This Luxury 3bd/3ba, townhome plus loft features an open and architecturally pleasing floor plan with high ceilings. Large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and center island/breakfast bar. Formal dining off the kitchen. Cozy up in the living room by the fireplace or relax on the big front patio. The master suite features a walk-in closet and bath. Two car garage. Fantastic "The Lakes" neighborhood, close to schools, shopping and restaurants. Pets accepted on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit. Available July 1. RENT: $1700, DEP: $1700. Sorry no section 8. Tenant responsible for all utilities plus $7/mo reporting fee.