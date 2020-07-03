Rent Calculator
Home
/
Blaine, MN
/
12340 3rd St Ne
Last updated October 14 2019 at 7:19 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12340 3rd St Ne
12340 3rd Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
12340 3rd Street Northeast, Blaine, MN 55434
Crescent Ponds
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large home in a family oriented neighborhood with nearby schools and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12340 3rd St Ne have any available units?
12340 3rd St Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Blaine, MN
.
What amenities does 12340 3rd St Ne have?
Some of 12340 3rd St Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12340 3rd St Ne currently offering any rent specials?
12340 3rd St Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12340 3rd St Ne pet-friendly?
No, 12340 3rd St Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Blaine
.
Does 12340 3rd St Ne offer parking?
Yes, 12340 3rd St Ne offers parking.
Does 12340 3rd St Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12340 3rd St Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12340 3rd St Ne have a pool?
No, 12340 3rd St Ne does not have a pool.
Does 12340 3rd St Ne have accessible units?
No, 12340 3rd St Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 12340 3rd St Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12340 3rd St Ne has units with dishwashers.
Does 12340 3rd St Ne have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12340 3rd St Ne has units with air conditioning.
