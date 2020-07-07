All apartments in Blaine
Last updated April 18 2019 at 1:55 PM

116 118th Ave NE

116 118th Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

116 118th Ave NE, Blaine, MN 55434

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
courtyard
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8253f14028 ----
Hurry this cute 3 bedroom 2 bathroom split level 4-plex in Blaine with a deck will not last long! Walk in the front door to BIG OPEN living room dining room that walks out to BIG deck that over looks the creek. Go down the hallway to full bathroom and 2 bedrooms! Lower level has family room, bedroom, 3/4 bathroom and laundry. Walks out to the 2 car garage. You can park in driveway, too. Tenants pay all utilities and handle the lawn and snow care. Looking for Great Tenants who want to take care of this home. Don\'t wait to long this house will go quickly! Sorry NO Pets

By clicking on the Photos of the home you can also view a VIDEO TOUR https://youtu.be/HYFTOenktes of the property. A VIDEO TOUR is attached for your convenience, to have a quick look at the property before setting up a showing.

Requirements: No evictions, No criminal background, Must make 3x the monthly rent (combined), 600 credit or higher and Section 8 not accepted. $150 lease signing fee. Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours.

5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls.

Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 118th Ave NE have any available units?
116 118th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 116 118th Ave NE have?
Some of 116 118th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 118th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
116 118th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 118th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 116 118th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blaine.
Does 116 118th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 116 118th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 116 118th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 118th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 118th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 116 118th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 116 118th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 116 118th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 116 118th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 118th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 118th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 116 118th Ave NE has units with air conditioning.

