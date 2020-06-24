All apartments in Blaine
10850 Sanctuary Drive NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10850 Sanctuary Drive NE

10850 Sanctuary Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

10850 Sanctuary Drive Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
concierge
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
One of a Kind 5 BD Blaine Sanctuary Home for Lease - We have many listings to choose from, reply to this ad or text the cities you are looking to live in to : (763) 445-9131 and we will send you the latest list of our other available homes!

A rare, one-of-a-kind find in the luxurious Sanctuary neighborhood! From the moment you lay your eyes on this quality-crafted home, you will be blown away! Built to withstand even the strongest storms with only brick and steel, this home has incredibly minimal ext. maint. Inside, you will find an elegant, timeless and whisper-quiet environment sure to delight! From the huge, open kitchen with a dual-sided fireplace to the basement with heated-flooring throughout - everything is of top quality!

Up to 3 pets allowed!

Having trouble finding a rental home, let us help! From searching homes to setting up showings, click the link below to speak with our rental concierge to get the details of what you are looking for and let us get to work finding you a home :

https://goo.gl/zVtFg4
(Link opens Facebook Messenger)

Blaine, Ham Lake, Coon Rapids, Anoka, Andover, Circle Pines, Lexington, Lino Lakes

Text or call Erik w National Realty Guild for more info or a showing on any of these listings today : (763) 445-9131

*Broker reciprocity courtesy of Engel & Volkers

(RLNE4408197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10850 Sanctuary Drive NE have any available units?
10850 Sanctuary Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 10850 Sanctuary Drive NE have?
Some of 10850 Sanctuary Drive NE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10850 Sanctuary Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
10850 Sanctuary Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10850 Sanctuary Drive NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10850 Sanctuary Drive NE is pet friendly.
Does 10850 Sanctuary Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 10850 Sanctuary Drive NE offers parking.
Does 10850 Sanctuary Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10850 Sanctuary Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10850 Sanctuary Drive NE have a pool?
No, 10850 Sanctuary Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 10850 Sanctuary Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 10850 Sanctuary Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 10850 Sanctuary Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10850 Sanctuary Drive NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10850 Sanctuary Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10850 Sanctuary Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
