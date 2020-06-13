Apartment List
/
MN
/
big lake
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:31 PM

11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Big Lake, MN

Finding an apartment in Big Lake that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
Monticello Village
725 Minnesota St, Monticello, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
937 sqft
Modern, comfortable units in Monticello near the Mississippi River. Kitchens feature breakfast bars, pantries and upgraded tile backsplashes. On-site laundry facilities and garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 09:01pm
28 Units Available
Monticello Crossings
2205 Meadow Oak Ave, Monticello, MN
Studio
$1,235
692 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1056 sqft
New apartment community located off I-94 about 35 minutes from Downtown Minneapolis. Residents enjoy a game room, swimming pool, dog park and washing station, movie theater and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 4 at 03:02pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Orono Estates
18594 Gary St, Elk River, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
861 sqft
18594 Gary Street # 11 Available 08/01/20 Lake Orono Estates - Lake Orono Estates overlooks beautiful Lake Orono in Elk River and offers spacious two bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22167 156th Street NW
22167 156th Street Northwest, Sherburne County, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1140 sqft
22167 156th Street NW Available 06/15/20 3bd remodeled home with DEEDED LAKE ACCESS avail June 15, possibly sooner - Freshly remodeled rambler with main floor laundry Available June 15 3bd1ba1car garage $1450.00/mo* $1499.
Results within 10 miles of Big Lake
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Albertville Meadows
10732 County Road 37 NE, Albertville, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1068 sqft
At Albertville Meadows we offer affordable prices for quality living. Our community includes 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with access to an outdoor pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Evans Meadows
341 Evans Ave NW, Elk River, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located between Route 169 and Route 10. Elegant open-plan apartments with stainless steel appliances, balcony or patio, garbage disposal, cable TV and carpet. Community has a pool, a courtyard, a gym and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
7 Units Available
Granite Shores
633 Main St NW, Elk River, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,339
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1022 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite media room, clubhouse, pool table and 24-hour gym. Units are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Close to shopping along Highway 10 and adjacent to the Mississippi River.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12616 Pond View Rd
12616 Pond View Rd, Zimmerman, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1547 sqft
12616 Pond View Rd Available 07/01/20 Avail July 01, possibly sooner: like new, 3bd2ba end unit town home - Snow and lawn care included.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15915 54th street ne
15915 54th Street Northeast, St. Michael, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2076 sqft
15915 54th street ne Available 07/01/20 Rare rent to own property on over 1.1 acres in saint michael!! HUGE equity if you finish basement to your wants!! - Wonderful 4 level home on over an acre in the heart of Saint Michael.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12648 Pond View Rd
12648 Pond View Road, Zimmerman, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1547 sqft
12648 Pond View Rd Available 07/01/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION for RENT avail July 01: 3bd2ba2car garage end unit - Snow and lawn care included.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2310 Maple Lane
2310 Maple Lane, Buffalo, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1896 sqft
Available 7/1/2020. This home does no allow pets. Exceptionally well maintained home on private lot. Open concept main floor with large kitchen center island, SS appliances and pantry for storage.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Big Lake, MN

Finding an apartment in Big Lake that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Big Lake 2 BedroomsBig Lake 3 Bedrooms
Big Lake Apartments with BalconyBig Lake Apartments with Garage
Big Lake Apartments with ParkingBig Lake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNExcelsior, MNRogers, MN
St. Anthony, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MNSt. Joseph, MNGlencoe, MNSt. Bonifacius, MNHugo, MNForest Lake, MNSouth St. Paul, MNColumbia Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities