All apartments in Beltrami County
Find more places like 3006 Mill Street NE 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beltrami County, MN
/
3006 Mill Street NE 1
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:13 PM

3006 Mill Street NE 1

3006 Mill Street Northeast · (218) 398-0940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3006 Mill Street Northeast, Beltrami County, MN 56601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 486 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
all utils included
garage
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
1 bed basement apt - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Property Id: 126073

Seeking female renter for 486 sq. ft. 1 bedroom 1 bath basement level in-law apartment in private home available 8/1.

On the East side of the lake, 5 minutes from downtown Bemidji and close to Northwest Technical College, bike trails and the lake. Quiet neighborhood and large yard. Shared entrance and laundry room. Off-street parking included with optional insulated garage stall available for $50/mo. Pets considered with additional pet security deposit of $250/pet and monthly pet rent (pet rent is dependent on pet size and species). No cigarette smoking, no parties. Must like dogs as owner has 2 that will greet you enthusiastically every time you come home :)
* Please note: furniture in pictures not included with rental. Will update with new pictures asap.

Reference required.Must pass criminal background check and credit check. $750 security deposit, first and last month's rent prior to move in. One year lease with 30 days notice required to vacate.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126073
Property Id 126073

(RLNE5913239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3006 Mill Street NE 1 have any available units?
3006 Mill Street NE 1 has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3006 Mill Street NE 1 have?
Some of 3006 Mill Street NE 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3006 Mill Street NE 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3006 Mill Street NE 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 Mill Street NE 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3006 Mill Street NE 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3006 Mill Street NE 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3006 Mill Street NE 1 offers parking.
Does 3006 Mill Street NE 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3006 Mill Street NE 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 Mill Street NE 1 have a pool?
No, 3006 Mill Street NE 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3006 Mill Street NE 1 have accessible units?
No, 3006 Mill Street NE 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 Mill Street NE 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3006 Mill Street NE 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3006 Mill Street NE 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3006 Mill Street NE 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3006 Mill Street NE 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity