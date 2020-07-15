3006 Mill Street NE 1

Amenities

1 bed basement apt - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Property Id: 126073



Seeking female renter for 486 sq. ft. 1 bedroom 1 bath basement level in-law apartment in private home available 8/1.



On the East side of the lake, 5 minutes from downtown Bemidji and close to Northwest Technical College, bike trails and the lake. Quiet neighborhood and large yard. Shared entrance and laundry room. Off-street parking included with optional insulated garage stall available for $50/mo. Pets considered with additional pet security deposit of $250/pet and monthly pet rent (pet rent is dependent on pet size and species). No cigarette smoking, no parties. Must like dogs as owner has 2 that will greet you enthusiastically every time you come home :)

* Please note: furniture in pictures not included with rental. Will update with new pictures asap.



Reference required.Must pass criminal background check and credit check. $750 security deposit, first and last month's rent prior to move in. One year lease with 30 days notice required to vacate.

