14271 Bank Street

Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

A rare opportunity to set up shop at the Becker Square Mall is available as of September 1st, 2020. The location has been used as a tanning salon, but the opportunity is there to fit your business needs!

A commercial space is coming available at the Becker Square Mall. This is located right off of Highway 10, giving you great visibility. You'll find longtime established businesses at this location including: The Cave Wine & Spirits, The Great Wall, and The Pizza Depot. The mall itself is 14,722 sq ft. There is spacious parking for your customers, and the parking lot was redone in 2020.