Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:37 PM

14271 Bank Street

14271 Bank Street · (763) 295-6566
Location

14271 Bank Street, Becker, MN 55308

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,380

Studio · 1 Bath · 1380 sqft

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
A rare opportunity to set up shop at the Becker Square Mall is available as of September 1st, 2020. The location has been used as a tanning salon, but the opportunity is there to fit your business needs!
A commercial space is coming available at the Becker Square Mall. This is located right off of Highway 10, giving you great visibility. You'll find longtime established businesses at this location including: The Cave Wine & Spirits, The Great Wall, and The Pizza Depot. The mall itself is 14,722 sq ft. There is spacious parking for your customers, and the parking lot was redone in 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

