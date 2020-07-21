804 10th Ave. SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 bedroom 1 bath house - Two bedroom 1 bath house in a nice southeast location. formal living room with hardwood floor, large family room with carpet, 2 bedrooms, 1 with built-in drawers and carpet. 2nd bedroom small walk-in closet, hardwood floor. nice kitchen with linoleum. basement with washer/dryer hook-up's. two car tandem garage, nice storage shed with roll-up door. nice patio area out back door. Fenced lined back yard. No Smoking! small dog (15 pounds or less) cat's ok. monthly pet fee per pet.. tenant is responsible for ALL utilities, trash, lawn care and snow removal.



(RLNE3884367)