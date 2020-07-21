All apartments in Austin
Austin, MN
804 10th Ave. SE
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

804 10th Ave. SE

804 10th Avenue Southeast · (507) 319-4200
Austin
Apartments with Parking
Location

804 10th Avenue Southeast, Austin, MN 55912

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 804 10th Ave. SE · Avail. now

$925

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 bedroom 1 bath house - Two bedroom 1 bath house in a nice southeast location. formal living room with hardwood floor, large family room with carpet, 2 bedrooms, 1 with built-in drawers and carpet. 2nd bedroom small walk-in closet, hardwood floor. nice kitchen with linoleum. basement with washer/dryer hook-up's. two car tandem garage, nice storage shed with roll-up door. nice patio area out back door. Fenced lined back yard. No Smoking! small dog (15 pounds or less) cat's ok. monthly pet fee per pet.. tenant is responsible for ALL utilities, trash, lawn care and snow removal.

(RLNE3884367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 10th Ave. SE have any available units?
804 10th Ave. SE has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 804 10th Ave. SE have?
Some of 804 10th Ave. SE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 10th Ave. SE currently offering any rent specials?
804 10th Ave. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 10th Ave. SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 804 10th Ave. SE is pet friendly.
Does 804 10th Ave. SE offer parking?
Yes, 804 10th Ave. SE offers parking.
Does 804 10th Ave. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 10th Ave. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 10th Ave. SE have a pool?
No, 804 10th Ave. SE does not have a pool.
Does 804 10th Ave. SE have accessible units?
No, 804 10th Ave. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 804 10th Ave. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 10th Ave. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 804 10th Ave. SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 804 10th Ave. SE does not have units with air conditioning.
