Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

2 bedroom apartment on second floor of building. Newer windows. New flooring recently installed in bedrooms. Several closets for storage. Close to downtown, hospital and YMCA. Street parking available.

Historic 4 unit apartment building. Beautiful yard with huge oak trees. Upgraded Heat system and all newer windows. The owners are continually improving this property. All gas stoves in this building. Owned and operated by Shards of Glass LLC.