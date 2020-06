Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 4 bed, 4 bath, 2000 sq ft townhome. Great condition 2004 built Ryland Rowhome situated in an excellent location. New carpet and paint throughout entire home in January 2016. Close to downtown A.V. shops, restaurants, parks, schools and much more. Neighborhood has pool, and park. All appliances included. Entire home painted and carpeted Dec 2017! Unit available MARCH 1st ONLY. Sorry No Section 8.