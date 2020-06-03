All apartments in Apple Valley
6666 154th Avenue
6666 154th Avenue

6666 154th St W · No Longer Available
Location

6666 154th St W, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Downtown Apple Valley

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ab320f008a ---- This 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome is beautifully updated and it just came on the market. Located in a great neighborhood just minutes from all the amenities and conveniences one could want. Great location for commuting and great school district! You will love the fresh updates, paint, appliances, AND flooring! Great floorplan - this home is just beautiful and ready for immediate move-in! This Home Features: - Open main living area - Separate dining area or can be used as a den/office alcove - 2 car garage - Master with on-suite and walk-in closet - Brand new vanities - Gas firepalce - Great kitchen with pantry - Fresh paint - Stainless steel appliances - New wood flooring - Modern fixtures - Spacious bedrooms - 3 Bedrooms on one level Additional Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT voucher approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, water/sewer, phone, internet, and cable. 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details). 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. ?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meets VSM minimum coverage requirements see agents for details. 9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accept applications to be paid along with move-in funds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6666 154th Avenue have any available units?
6666 154th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 6666 154th Avenue have?
Some of 6666 154th Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6666 154th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6666 154th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6666 154th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6666 154th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6666 154th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6666 154th Avenue offers parking.
Does 6666 154th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6666 154th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6666 154th Avenue have a pool?
No, 6666 154th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6666 154th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6666 154th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6666 154th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6666 154th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6666 154th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6666 154th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

