6666 154th Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ab320f008a ---- This 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome is beautifully updated and it just came on the market. Located in a great neighborhood just minutes from all the amenities and conveniences one could want. Great location for commuting and great school district! You will love the fresh updates, paint, appliances, AND flooring! Great floorplan - this home is just beautiful and ready for immediate move-in! This Home Features: - Open main living area - Separate dining area or can be used as a den/office alcove - 2 car garage - Master with on-suite and walk-in closet - Brand new vanities - Gas firepalce - Great kitchen with pantry - Fresh paint - Stainless steel appliances - New wood flooring - Modern fixtures - Spacious bedrooms - 3 Bedrooms on one level Additional Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT voucher approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, water/sewer, phone, internet, and cable. 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details). 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. ?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meets VSM minimum coverage requirements see agents for details. 9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accept applications to be paid along with move-in funds