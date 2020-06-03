All apartments in Apple Valley
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:47 AM

6421 157th Street West

6421 157th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6421 157th Street, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Galaxie Commons

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Recently updated with new carpet, neutral paint, light fixtures, ceiling fans, cordless blinds and more! Rare find with 12' ceilings, open floor plan and windows on 3-sides with excellent natural light. Located on a quiet street, in the heart of Apple Valley. In close proximity to retail and restaurants.

Main floor includes kitchen, dining room, family room and deck. Upper level includes large master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath, 2nd bedroom and additional full bathroom. Lower level includes additional large family room, laundry and walkout patio with pond views.

Note: photos are of similar unit.
Non-smoking property.
Pets welcome with one-time pet fee (maximum 2 pets)
Background & Credit Check: $45 / adult.
Minimum Qualifications: $80K+ annual household income, 650+ FICO credit score.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6421 157th Street West have any available units?
6421 157th Street West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 6421 157th Street West have?
Some of 6421 157th Street West's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6421 157th Street West currently offering any rent specials?
6421 157th Street West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6421 157th Street West pet-friendly?
Yes, 6421 157th Street West is pet friendly.
Does 6421 157th Street West offer parking?
Yes, 6421 157th Street West offers parking.
Does 6421 157th Street West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6421 157th Street West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6421 157th Street West have a pool?
No, 6421 157th Street West does not have a pool.
Does 6421 157th Street West have accessible units?
No, 6421 157th Street West does not have accessible units.
Does 6421 157th Street West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6421 157th Street West has units with dishwashers.
Does 6421 157th Street West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6421 157th Street West has units with air conditioning.
