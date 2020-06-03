6421 157th Street West

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Recently updated with new carpet, neutral paint, light fixtures, ceiling fans, cordless blinds and more! Rare find with 12' ceilings, open floor plan and windows on 3-sides with excellent natural light. Located on a quiet street, in the heart of Apple Valley. In close proximity to retail and restaurants.



Main floor includes kitchen, dining room, family room and deck. Upper level includes large master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath, 2nd bedroom and additional full bathroom. Lower level includes additional large family room, laundry and walkout patio with pond views.



Note: photos are of similar unit.

Non-smoking property.

Pets welcome with one-time pet fee (maximum 2 pets)

Background & Credit Check: $45 / adult.

Minimum Qualifications: $80K+ annual household income, 650+ FICO credit score.