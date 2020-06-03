Rent Calculator
Apple Valley, MN
/
6402 158th St W
Last updated December 9 2019 at 3:01 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6402 158th St W
6402 158th Street West
·
No Longer Available
Location
6402 158th Street West, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Galaxie Commons
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice townhome in Apple Valley - Property Id: 106427
A nice townhome in apple valley. 2 bedroom 2 bathrooms with a 2 car garage. Washer and Dryer in house. pets are welcome.
1600 per month. price is negotiable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106427
Property Id 106427
(RLNE5367594)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6402 158th St W have any available units?
6402 158th St W doesn't have any available units at this time.
Apple Valley, MN
.
What amenities does 6402 158th St W have?
Some of 6402 158th St W's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6402 158th St W currently offering any rent specials?
6402 158th St W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6402 158th St W pet-friendly?
Yes, 6402 158th St W is pet friendly.
Does 6402 158th St W offer parking?
Yes, 6402 158th St W offers parking.
Does 6402 158th St W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6402 158th St W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6402 158th St W have a pool?
No, 6402 158th St W does not have a pool.
Does 6402 158th St W have accessible units?
No, 6402 158th St W does not have accessible units.
Does 6402 158th St W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6402 158th St W has units with dishwashers.
Does 6402 158th St W have units with air conditioning?
No, 6402 158th St W does not have units with air conditioning.
