Apple Valley, MN
5679 138th Street Court West
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:42 PM

5679 138th Street Court West

5679 138th Street Court · (612) 438-3223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5679 138th Street Court, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Scott Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

4 Bed · 1.8 Bath · 1729 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Nice Cul de sac location with beautiful Flat Backyard for entertaining. Great layout of the home with a larger family room in the lower that connects to another unfinished area that's perfect for storage or for a hobby space. Easy walking location to schools and parks. Available for a 7/4/2020 Rental start date with a minimum 12 month lease.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5679 138th Street Court West have any available units?
5679 138th Street Court West has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5679 138th Street Court West currently offering any rent specials?
5679 138th Street Court West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5679 138th Street Court West pet-friendly?
Yes, 5679 138th Street Court West is pet friendly.
Does 5679 138th Street Court West offer parking?
No, 5679 138th Street Court West does not offer parking.
Does 5679 138th Street Court West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5679 138th Street Court West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5679 138th Street Court West have a pool?
No, 5679 138th Street Court West does not have a pool.
Does 5679 138th Street Court West have accessible units?
No, 5679 138th Street Court West does not have accessible units.
Does 5679 138th Street Court West have units with dishwashers?
No, 5679 138th Street Court West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5679 138th Street Court West have units with air conditioning?
No, 5679 138th Street Court West does not have units with air conditioning.
